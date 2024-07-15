Stephanie Vaquer wrestles at WWE non-televised live event in Monterrey as well

Stephanie Vaquer wrestled at the WWE non-televised live event in Monterrey, Mexico last night as well, just a day after making her WWE debut at the Mexico City live event.

On both occasions, the former CMLL Women’s and NJPW Strong Women’s champion wrestled Isla Dawn, and on both occasions, she came out victorious.

Vaquer was introduced as “WWE’s newest Superstar” and by the looks of it, it seems that she is one of the lucky few who will be retaining her name.

WWE wasted no time in introducing Vaquer to their audience, although having the shows in Mexico where Vaquer is well-known due to her time in CMLL, was certainly the best decision.

The Chilean star is expected to head to NXT where she will be one of the leading women in the division and will soon be joined by Japanese star Giulia.

