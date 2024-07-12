WWE announces Stephanie Vaquer for this weekend’s live events in Mexico

WWE has officially announced that Stephanie Vaquer will be at the non-televised live events in Monterrey and Mexico City this weekend to be presented to the WWE audience for the first time.

Vaquer, who has been working in Mexico for the past few years with CMLL, signed a multi-year deal with WWE this week after she quit both CMLL and NJPW. CMLL stripped her off the titles she held.

The Chilean star lost the NJPW Strong Women’s title to Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door and made a name for herself during the show, attracting the interest of both WWE and AEW. AEW made an offer which wasn’t much considered by Vaquer and the life-long WWE fan chose to go with the company she grew up watching instead.

Vaquer is expected to be part of NXT at the beginning but with the Mexico dates this weekend, it made sense to have her debut there.

¡ÚLTIMA NOTICIA! ¡Apareciendo EN VIVO en Ciudad de México y Monterrey este fin de semana, la recién firmada por WWE, @Steph_Vaquer! Visita https://t.co/oe3NxHaK5U para obtener boletos #SuperShows pic.twitter.com/N6o0VyEZmE — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 12, 2024

