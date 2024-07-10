Stephanie rumored to be on the way to WWE

Former NJPW Strong Women’s champion Stephanie Vaquer has quit CMLL and NJPW, citing personal reasons.

In a statement issued today by both NJPW and CMLL, they said that Vaquer decided to depart effective immediately and would not be participating in her scheduled July 13 match at Fantastica Mania.

“Furthermore, CMLL hereby announces Vaquer is stripped of both the CMLL World Women’s and World Women’s Tag Team Championships,” the statement said. “Both CMLL and NJPW would like to apologize to our fans worldwide for the abrupt announcement.”

Vaquer lost the NJPW Strong Women’s title to Mercedes Mone at the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month.

There are rumors that Vaquer has received an offer from both WWE and AEW although if she was going to AEW, chances are she would not have quit like that considering both promotions work closely with AEW.

“To state the obvious, Vaquer leaving without working that CMLL/NJPW show suggests she’s going to WWE,” the Luchablog X account wrote.

