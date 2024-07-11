Two more participants announced for Blood & Guts 2024

The Blood & Guts match gained two more participants, with one team complete and three open spots remaining on the other team.

Hangman Page has joined Team Elite to become their fifth and final member for the match and will now go to war with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry.

Meanwhile, AEW World champion Swerve Strickland has joined Team AEW and the only other member on the team so far Mark Briscoe.

Blood & Guts Dynamite will take place on Wednesday, July 24 live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

