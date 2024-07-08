Drew McIntyre Insults Adam Pearce, Gets Fine Doubled By WWE

Jul 8, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Drew McIntyre is back at it again!

The social media savage of WWE has cost himself a pretty penny with his latest appearance on X.

“The Scottish Warrior” took to the former Twitter platform now known as X to share his thoughts on Raw General Manager Adam Pearce suspending him and fining him following his rampage after WWE Money In The Bank 2024 this past Saturday.

“If you were doing your job properly you wouldn’t have been caught in the crossfire you incompetent bald b*tch,” McIntyre wrote via X.

Pearce responded, “Enjoy your off time! Your fine is now doubled. Free advice: Tweet less.”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Miami’s Sweet Heat

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal