Drew McIntyre “quits” on Raw

Drew McIntyre “quit” on Monday Night Raw in a short in-ring segment.

With “CM Punk” chants in the background, a dejected-looking former World Heavyweight champion said that he can’t do this anymore.

“Screw this company…I quit,” McIntyre said and exited the ring.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce met him in the aisle to try talking some sense into him but McIntyre kept walking and the show cut to commercials.

After the show returned, they showed McIntyre backstage talking with Triple H at Gorilla, who told him that he’s done and walked away. Pearce once again tried to tail McIntyre with no success.

This past weekend, McIntyre lost his second shot at winning the championship at Clash at the Castle when CM Punk screwed him out of a win.

DREW MCINTYRE JUST WALKED OUT OF WWE RAW! pic.twitter.com/e7UNzsPWb1 — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

