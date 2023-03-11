WWE confirms Sheamus vs. McIntyre for next week

As noted, last night’s WWE SmackDown Fatal 5 Way to determine a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for WrestleMania 39 ended with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre securing pins at the same time. The match ended with referees arguing over the winner, while Sheamus and McIntyre also had words.

WWE later confirmed Sheamus vs. McIntyre for next Friday with the winner challenging GUNTHER at WrestleMania. We’ve noted how a Triple Threat has been rumored for several weeks now, so it looks like next week’s match will also end in controversy.

WWE noted in their preview for next week, “After this past week’s Fatal 5-Way Match for a chance at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship ended in a double victory for Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, the fallout was nuclear. Both The Scottish Warrior and The Celtic Warrior butted heads over who should have won whilst Gunther bemoaned to WWE Official Adam Pearce over the outcome. As such, Pearce made the call for McIntyre and Sheamus to face each other next week, with the winner being granted an opportunity for the Intercontinental Title against Gunther at WrestleMania. With McIntyre and Sheamus being at odds in recent weeks, the match will surely be a barnburner, much like the previous times the two warriors have collided. Which Superstar will come out on top? Find out next week at 8/7 C on FOX!”

SmackDown also featured a segment where GUNTHER ripped into Adam Pearce for failing to do his job in confirming one new challenger, adding that this dereliction of duties will not be accepted. That’s when Pearce booked the match for next week, and GUNTHER said he will be watching.

Sheamus tweeted after SmackDown and agreed with the leader of Imperium.

“For once i agree with Gunther. The challenger for the #ICTitle is singular.. it’s time to send this grave-robbing bastard back to scotland. #smackdown,” he wrote.