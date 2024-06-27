Tony Schiavone loses his voice during Dynamite

Tony Schiavone had to stop doing commentary for Dynamite last night after he lost his voice throughout the show.

Around halfway through the show, the three-man commentary booth transformed into a two-man booth with Taz and Excalibur handling the rest of the broadcast. On the show, it was said that Schiavone was in the back but no explanation was given.

Responding to a fan of X asking for his whereabouts, Schiavone simply replied that he lost his voice.

“It was giving me problems all weekend. Thanks for asking,” Schiavone replied.

The AEW commentator will have a few days to rest his voice before Forbidden Door this Sunday on pay-per-view.

Lost my voice. It was giving me problems all weekend. Thanks for asking. https://t.co/nTgM6CTWrx — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) June 27, 2024

