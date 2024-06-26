Shayna Baszler returning to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport next month

Shayna Baszler is returning to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport next month and has been announced for the Bloodsport XI event on Sunday, July 28 in Brooklyn, New York.

This is her second time that she will be fighting for Barnett’s show which is promoted by GCW. During WrestleMania weekend in Philly, Baszler took on – and won – against Masha Slamovich. Fellow WWE Superstar Zoey Stark accompanied her to the ring.

No opponent has been named for Baszler as of now.

WWE President Nick Khan was in attendance for the Bloodsport X show in Philadelphia along with a few other WWE stars. That show also had NXT star Charlie Dempsey on the card.

The Universe cries out, it favors the many. Your Queen answers in defiance, “I am the one!” All try to stand in the light….I am reaching out from the dark to collect them……Limb. By. Limb. #Bloodsport #BloodsportXI #JBBSXI #LimbByLimb pic.twitter.com/8p0C6ZKc8Z — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) June 26, 2024

