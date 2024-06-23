Penelope Ford still under an AEW deal, Salina De La Renta announces her pregnancy

– While speaking during a recent edition of Fightful’s Q&A Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Penelope Ford’s return status. It was reported that Penelope Ford remains with AEW, although she is currently on a per-appearance deal. Her absence from regular programming is attributed to an injury, and despite being under contract, she has not been utilized in recent events.

“She’s still with AEW. I believe she’s now on a per-appearance deal now. She had an injury as well. She just hasn’t been used.’‘

Even Kip Sabian previously dropped a hint about Penelope Ford’s return to AEW television. We will have to wait and see when Penelope Ford will make her return to AEW television, as it has been a very long time since fans have seen her compete inside the ring.

– Salina De La Renta announces she is actually 5 months pregnant, and it’s not just a storyline. For anyone who missed it during last night’s MLW Anniversary show, she told Cesar Duran that he was going to be a grandpa.

Salina de la Renta is pregnant #5Months pic.twitter.com/H3sX9BHM4x — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 23, 2024

