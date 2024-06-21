JBL: “I Believe In Joe Hendry”

Millions of pro wrestling fans “believe in Joe Hendry.”

And now JBL does, too.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend surfaced on social media after the surprise WWE NXT debut of TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry this past Tuesday night to give his reaction.

And it was a glowing review.

“I never thought anything would equal ‘Rap is Crap’ by the West Texas Rednecks, but Joe Hendry has done it,” JBL wrote via X. “This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in years, I have spent the morning watching his videos and can’t love them enough.”

JBL continued, “I have to have Joe write my comeback music. #IBelieveInJoeHendry.”

I never thought anything would equal “Rap is Crap” by the West Texas Rednecks, but @joehendry has done it. This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in years, I have spent the morning watching his videos and can’t love them enough. I have to have Joe write my comeback music.… https://t.co/zf0aNSW45b — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 20, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

