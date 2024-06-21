WWE hall of famer endorses Joe Hendry, Update on Lio Rush’s AEW status

– Lio Rush returned to AEW in May, and performed well enough that he was quickly booked again to face Roderick Strong at the tapings the following night. According to Fightful Select, Rush will be a regular on AEW programming. However, it is not known if he has signed with the promotion again as he’s been busy with outside bookings. Since his last AEW sting he’s worked with TNA, MLW, and NJPW.

The report notes that there are creative plans in AEW for Rush, and that he was added to the latest intro video on Collision. Sources tell Fightful that he made a positive impression towards his return and even spoke with Tony Khan interpersonally.

– It looks like WWE Hall of Famer JBL also believes in Joe Hendry. The former WWE Champion endorsed the TNA star, who made his NXT debut last Tuesday, competing in the #1 Contender Battle Royal. JBL praised Hendry earlier today on social media. JBL wrote the following on Joe Hendry:

“I never thought anything would equal ‘Rap is Crap’ by the West Texas Rednecks, but @joehendry has done it. This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in years, I have spent the morning watching his videos and can’t love them enough. I have to have Joe write my comeback music. #IbelieveinJoeHendry WWE @WWE·”

I never thought anything would equal “Rap is Crap” by the West Texas Rednecks, but @joehendry has done it. This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in years, I have spent the morning watching his videos and can’t love them enough. I have to have Joe write my comeback music.… https://t.co/zf0aNSW45b — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 20, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

