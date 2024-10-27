TNA confirms date and location for Genesis, JBL returns at BFG
– TNA Genesis will be LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on January 19 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex …
BREAKING: TNA Wrestling returns with its first event of 2025, #TNAGenesis, LIVE on pay-per-view Sunday, January 19, from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX
The fallout continues with a LIVE #TNAiMPACT! on AXS TV & TNA+ on Thursday, January 23, from the Boeing Center at… pic.twitter.com/iJ5N6UoMzl
– Nic Nemeth defeated Joe Hendry to retain the TNA World Title after JBL interfered and took out Hendry with a Clothesline…
.@JCLayfield just laid out EVERYBODY at #TNABoundForGlory!
Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/rZUGFJj8xv
