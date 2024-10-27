TNA confirms date and location for Genesis, JBL returns at BFG

Oct 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– TNA Genesis will be LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on January 19 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex …

– Nic Nemeth defeated Joe Hendry to retain the TNA World Title after JBL interfered and took out Hendry with a Clothesline…

