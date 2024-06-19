Notes on Bron Breakker and Iyo Sky, plus next week’s NXT matches

– While speaking on RAW Talk, Bron Breakker addressed Sami Zayn, acknowledging Zayn’s impressive career achievements including main-eventing WrestleMania and holding multiple titles. He praised Zayn’s success but pointed out that Zayn no longer needs the Intercontinental Championship, while asserting that the championship needs someone like Breakker to secure its future. In fact, he added that he is the one who is carrying WWE on its back now.

– Marigold’s Rossy Ogawa reveals that having WWE’s Iyo Sky on the next event was a goal of his, and also led to 600 tickets being sold

Iyo Sky’s participation in the Ryogoku Kokugikan was something I really wanted to do when I decided on this tournament. Inviting a superstar from the world’s largest organization has shown the significance of Marigold’s existence to the world. 600 more tickets were sold within one day of Iyo’s announcement. The match between Utakami and Iyo is a strong contender for the best match of the year.

