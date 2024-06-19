Notes on Bron Breakker and Iyo Sky, plus next week’s NXT matches
– While speaking on RAW Talk, Bron Breakker addressed Sami Zayn, acknowledging Zayn’s impressive career achievements including main-eventing WrestleMania and holding multiple titles. He praised Zayn’s success but pointed out that Zayn no longer needs the Intercontinental Championship, while asserting that the championship needs someone like Breakker to secure its future. In fact, he added that he is the one who is carrying WWE on its back now.
– Marigold’s Rossy Ogawa reveals that having WWE’s Iyo Sky on the next event was a goal of his, and also led to 600 tickets being sold
イヨ・スカイの両国国技館参戦は、この大会を決めた時点でどうしてもやりたかったこと。世界最大の団体のスーパースターを招聘出来たことはマリーゴールドの存在意義を世界中に示したと言っていいでしょう。イヨ発表から1日でチケットが600枚増えました。詩美vs… pic.twitter.com/o9WyMzn7wt
Translated…
Iyo Sky’s participation in the Ryogoku Kokugikan was something I really wanted to do when I decided on this tournament. Inviting a superstar from the world’s largest organization has shown the significance of Marigold’s existence to the world. 600 more tickets were sold within one day of Iyo’s announcement. The match between Utakami and Iyo is a strong contender for the best match of the year.
– On tap for next week’s WWE NXT…
next week's #WWE #NXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2YzHZerXGO
