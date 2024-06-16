Update on the Hardy Boys contractual status, Bianca Belair on Becky Lynch’s support

– As seen at the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view this past Friday night, Jeff Hardy made his return to TNA Wrestling.

Hardy appeared at the end of the main event of the show, running out with a special painted steel chair to make the save for his brother, “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, as he was being attacked by The System following his TNA World Championship loss to Moose.

Fightful Select is reporting that Hardy’s contract with All Elite Wrestling expired at midnight the same day as his TNA return appearance on 6/14, but “the wheels were already in motion” earlier that week.

According to the report, Jeff, like his brother Matt, is currently working in TNA Wrestling without a contract, and that both Hardy Boyz members are still free agents from a legal contractual standpoint. Many within TNA are confident that Jeff will ultimately join the mix, but weren’t outright told as much as of Friday.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Bianca Belair Opens Up About Becky Lynch’s Support Inside & Outside Of WWE

Belair discussed the positive comments Becky Lynch wrote about The EST in her recent autobiography and how Lynch continued to be a supporter of Belair and the entire women’s division:

“It means everything. Becky Lynch is somebody who is so close to my heart. She is so much more than just who she is inside of the ring and what’s most important to me is the person that she is outside of the ring. But it was really cool to read that in the book where she wrote about SummerSlam and our whole interaction that was our first time actually meeting each other.

Just to see how far we’ve come from three years or four years since then, and she had my back and she stood up for me. She stood up for this division, she stood up for me. She’s just an amazing person and yeah, nobody could say anything to ever make me hate Becky. I just love her so much.”

Source: itrwrestling.com/

