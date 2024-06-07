Tony Khan: “I book wrestling for the sickos”

It looks like Tony Khan could not sleep and went on another mini X tirade, firing weird posts out of the blue.

After Midnight, Khan posted his first message which read, “I book wrestling for the sickos because that’s what I am and that’s who I care about. The post had some hilarious response, including one suggesting that it’s probably why he can’t get over 800,000 viewers on his flagship show every week.

“Could you do a better job of it?” asked another, while a different user dared him to prove his sicko status by booking Mercedes Mone vs Bryan Danielson.

An hour later, Khan fired off his second post writing, “Wake up the bots and tell them that we’re having fun over here in @AEW.” Khan often said that WWE has bots targeting them online, never mind his own bots posting the same messages every week from different accounts.

“Love myself some late night TK tweets,” replied one user, obviously enjoying the meltdown. “Bro you’re 41 years old,” wrote another, not impressed with the post.

Just four minutes after sending his second message, Khan finished off with, “Wrestling is a high stakes cutthroat business.” Users also had some fun with his latest message. “Hello Anthony, ho’s your day going?” someone asked. “Can u post something again, I need something to laugh at,” wrote another.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

