Booker T: “Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind?”

During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed AEW President Tony Khan’s recent claims regarding a staff of people paying to run thousands of accounts and bots to signal boost anti-AEW online discussion. Booker T questioned the comments made by Khan and if he has thin skin as Eric Bischoff previously suggested. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on Tony Khan losing his mind: “Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind? I know he’s off into analytics, I think he works in that field, but people are going to hate, okay? Everybody is not going to like ya. I know Eric Bischoff said that Tony Khan had thin skin, and this came out right after that. I don’t know if that proves that or not.”

On dealing with online hate: “If you think they’re not going to talk about you, you’re wrong. And if you think they are talking about you, there again, they say any news is good news, right? So, if they’re talking about you, good or bad, for me it’s good. You should look at my Twitter account, Tony, they hate me. But I’ve got so much love from so many people at the same time. I am sure Tony Khan has got a lot of love from so many people, because this guy is delivering jobs. So think about that, not thinking about how people on Twitter, because you will lose your mind thinking about people that is saying negative comments about you.”

Booker T on how to deal with the negative comments: “That’s all it has got to be, is comments. Because I haven’t seen anything but pretty much good stories about AEW in the social media sphere. So I don’t know, man. Kick out, that’s what we say in the wrestling business. You’ll be alright.”

Booker T on how AEW fans now hate Cody Rhodes for leaving: “I believe it. I believe it as far as people having negative comments because I see them all the time. Cody Rhodes right now is a pariah as far as AEW fans go, they hate him. It’s amazing how one minute they can love you, and the next minute they can hate you. But then again, that’s what the wrestling business is. You can be a heel one day, and you can be a babyface the next, I love it, man. If you’re tuning in, it’s good, that’s the way I look at it.”

Khan wrote on his Twitter last Friday, “An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?”