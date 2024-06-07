Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles “I Quit” Universal Title Match Set For WWE Clash At The Castle

The WWE Universal Championship will be on-the-line next weekend in Glasgow.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes waited for AJ Styles to arrive all show long to get revenge for Styles’ faux retirement and sneak attack last week on the show.

After the two finally met on the 6/7 SmackDown in Des Moines, IA., Styles told Cody he would fight him if he gives him what he wants, which is a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.

Cody told Styles “You’re on,” but then added that he’s not just going to beat him, he’s gonna make him say what he should’ve said last week, which is “I Quit.”

Later in the show, it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles in an “I Quit” match is now official for WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland, which airs at 2/1c next Saturday afternoon, June 15, 2024 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Make sure to join us here on 6/15 for live WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland results coverage.

