Updated lineup for WWE Night of Champions

AJ Styles will now wrestle Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. Styles won a 3-way over Edge & Rey Mysterio, then defeated Bobby Lashley in tonight’s SmackDown main event. Lashley defeated Sheamus & Austin Theory to make it to the main event. Rollins won his matches on Monday’s Raw to qualify & last beat Finn Balor in the finals.

It was also announced that Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns will team at Night of Champions to challenge Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion made the match official himself on SmackDown and yelled at The Usos for their recent failures, promising that he & Solo will be the ones to bring the championship back to the family.

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday 5/27 at the SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated lineup-

–WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

–Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

-Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar