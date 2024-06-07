Chad Gable and Rhea Ripley updates

– Both AEW and WWE have interest in Chad Gable and WWE has made a strong offer to retain his services. He also has key people in AEW pushing him to Tony Khan.

– The Wrestling Observer reports Rhea Ripley is rehabbing her shoulder rather than having surgery.

Right now she’s not scheduled back for SummerSlam but if she heals up faster than expected or if the storyline changes to where they need her for an appearance it’s still possible.

If rehab can’t mend the shoulder enough, she could still need surgery.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

