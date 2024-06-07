AEW News and Notes

– Bryan Danielson (via Sports Illustrated) says there will never be another Jon Moxley.

“To me, he is among the very best in the world. He has a mindset unlike anyone else. Mox did this, he created this. There will never be another Jon Moxley. There is no one like him.”

– “The physical experience of wrestling is unlike anything else. I love it. Love it, love it, love it.

You start to realize that your body can only take so much. That’s where I almost prefer doing the backstage stuff now because, the repercussions… it’s rewarding.

I love seeing people I work with excel.”

Bryan Danielson

(The Hull Show)

– When AEW referred to MJF as the ‘Lone Wolf’ in a post promoting his new shirt, the former AEW World Champion responded by correcting them and giving a shout out to WWE’s ‘Lone Wolf’ Baron Corbin.

– PWInsider reports a WBD source tells them Warner has been very happy seeing AEW Dynamite’s audience, demo and rating rising every week over the last four weeks.

– More details on CMLL being more lenient with who wrestles on the same AEW shows as their talent:

“Yeah, Tony Khan said they have pretty much worked it out. That means that Forbidden Door, RUSH, and Fenix, and all these guys can appear on the show.”

“Money talks I guess. And after a while you get relationships and you know, he’s really been a good partner for New Japan, he’s trying to be a good partner for CMLL.

& I guess CMLL got less stubborn as they are trying to expose their guys in this Country. It makes more sense for them, CMLL guys are getting more and more work in this Country and there’s even talk on CMLL trying to do shows in this Country”

source: Dave Meltzer

