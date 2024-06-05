Orton predicts superstar will become world champion, MJF on the jean jacket, and a TNA time change

Jun 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– TNA Wrestling Announces Time Change For Sunday, July 21 Show In Montreal.

Randy Orton (via WrestleBinge) believes Austin Theory will definitely be World Champion in WWE.

MJF (via SI):

“The jean jacket was over what I feel is my leather jacket, but that jean jacket was certainly an homage to a return that meant something to me when I was a kid in Madison Square Garden, I’m sure people can connect the dots.”

