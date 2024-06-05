Orton on the leadership change in WWE, WWE superstar backstage at AEW Double or Nothing

– Fightful reports Rhea Ripley was backstage visiting at AEW Double or Nothing.

– Randy Orton admitted he prefers the new era under Triple H’s leadership.

All the opportunities he Vince McMahon gave me, it’s nice having him out of there and it’s nice having his son-in-law Triple H running the game. Nick Khan’s great. Everybody in TKO that’s come in, stepped in, they seem to get it, and it’s just a different era. I think the way that they care for talent nowadays and make sure that talent’s good, and if they need a little bit of a break, we’re only human, they get it most of the time.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

