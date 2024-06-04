Randy Orton and Bron Breakker notes

– Randy Orton tells Bill Apter of WrestleBinge that he’s thankful for all of the opportunities that Vince McMahon gave him, but it was time to move on.

“Listen, I love Vince. He gave me so many opportunities, but I think it was kind of time for him to move on. It’s unfortunate that it happened in the way that it happened, but it’s nice having people in charge of me that understand how important it is for you to be home for birthdays, home for Thanksgiving, and home for Christmas.”

– According to Fightful Select, WWE officials are said to be very impressed with Bron Breakker’s performance and run-ins with Adam Pearce seen each week. “No big surprise here, but sources we spoke to within WWE were very happy with Bron Breakker’s performance and Adam Pearce’s interactions with him..”

