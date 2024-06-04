Notes on Rhea Ripley, Mercedes Mone, Paige VanZant, and Jake Hager

Rhea Ripley has now been out of action for over 50 days after suffering a shoulder injury while brawling with Liv Morgan. Ripley recently confirmed she had resumed training in the gym, and it was then reported that the 27-year-old could be back in time for a match at SummerSlam in early August.

Mercedes Mone’s appearance on AEW Dynamite was reportedly the reason the previously announced Saraya vs. Mariah May match was moved from the May 29 Dynamite to the following week’s June 5 show according to Dave Meltzer.

It was not clarified whether it was the opening TBS Championship celebration segment, the match with Skye Blue or both that caused the need for a change to be made and AEW on the other hand Claims it was promoted on the wrong day

Paige VanZant and Jake Hager have been officially removed from the AEW roster page.

