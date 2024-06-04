Notes on Rhea Ripley, Mercedes Mone, Paige VanZant, and Jake Hager

– Rhea Ripley has now been out of action for over 50 days after suffering a shoulder injury while brawling with Liv Morgan. Ripley recently confirmed she had resumed training in the gym, and it was then reported that the 27-year-old could be back in time for a match at SummerSlam in early August.

– Mercedes Mone’s appearance on AEW Dynamite was reportedly the reason the previously announced Saraya vs. Mariah May match was moved from the May 29 Dynamite to the following week’s June 5 show according to Dave Meltzer.

It was not clarified whether it was the opening TBS Championship celebration segment, the match with Skye Blue or both that caused the need for a change to be made and AEW on the other hand Claims it was promoted on the wrong day

– Paige VanZant and Jake Hager have been officially removed from the AEW roster page.

