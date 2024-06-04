Former WWE superstar predicts he’ll end up with the company again

AJ Francis doesn’t expect to be in TNA forever.

During a recent appearance on the “Casual Conversations with The Classic” podcast, The First Class member in TNA Wrestling spoke about his current relationship with WWE, and how he expects to end up back with the company again in the future.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Francis said, when asked if getting to work with his friends, such as the late Bray Wyatt, during his most recent WWE run made it worth it. “The second run was worth it, and I’m telling you now, it’s probably not gonna be the last run.”

