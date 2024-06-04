First look at Charlotte Flair in upcoming horror film, AEW match labeled as “terrible,” more

– First look at Charlotte Flair in the upcoming horror film ‘You Lose You Die’

– Swerve Strickland on Busted Open Radio: “We don’t do PLEs, we got Pay-Per-Views, man.”

– Dave Meltzer has called the match between Thunder Rosa and Reina Dorada on Saturday night’s AEW Collision “terrible”: “It wasn’t good, it was terrible. Reina Dorada should have never been… She’s not AEW calibre.”

