First look at Charlotte Flair in upcoming horror film, AEW match labeled as “terrible,” more

Jun 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– First look at Charlotte Flair in the upcoming horror film ‘You Lose You Die’

Swerve Strickland on Busted Open Radio: “We don’t do PLEs, we got Pay-Per-Views, man.”

– Dave Meltzer has called the match between Thunder Rosa and Reina Dorada on Saturday night’s AEW Collision “terrible”: “It wasn’t good, it was terrible. Reina Dorada should have never been… She’s not AEW calibre.”

One Response

  1. Luke says:
    June 4, 2024 at 12:12 pm

    How about the match where a guy broke his leg, Dave?
    Oh yeah, that’s four & a quarter stars…

