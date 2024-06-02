WWE News and Notes

– WWE has announced…

– Also announced: WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will explain her actions following last Monday’s explosive end!

– WWE’s numbers indicate that Cody Rhodes has surpassed John Cena – making Cody the company’s most successful babyface since Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock:

“Cody Rhodes outside of the ring is everything, he’s one of the best faces they have ever had and he’s drawing like it too.

“Look, his numbers are bigger than Cenas. So that would make him the biggest, most successful babyface since the Austin & Rock era.”

source: Dave Meltzer

– A recent photo of Brock Lesnar at his son’s Hockey game.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

