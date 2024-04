Real Name: Zak Harley Bevis

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 29, 1991

From: Norwich, Norfolk, England

Pro Debut:

Trained By: Ricky Knight & Zebra Kid

Finishing Move: Zak Smack

Biography

– On the February 23, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage, Knight made his official company debut in a backstage segment alongside Saraya.

