The 5 Most Popular WWE Games with a Casino Twist

WWE is wrestling entertainment at its very best. It’s packed with drama, action, betrayal, love, and everything else that makes TV entertaining.

WWE is the largest wrestling brand in the world. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that casino software providers around the world are now creating WWE-themed slot machines.

Why slot machines? Slot games are an integral part of online casinos. They have such a great appeal to people that they dominate 70% of all casino games. Slots come in a wide variety inspired by history, sports, politics, and animals.

Now, developers are creating slots inspired by the WWE. In this article, we’ll outline the best wrestling-themed slots. We’ll also share tips to help you achieve better success while playing your favorite online pokies. Let’s get started.

1. Andre the Giant

Andre the Giant is one of the most interesting men to have fought in the WWE. Weighing over 500 pounds and measuring seven feet high, Andre was a giant of a man. He was powerful, charismatic, and entertaining.

Although the Frenchman died 30 years ago, people are still honoring him to date. The folks at NextGen honor the eighth wonder of the world, as Andre was commonly known, with a slot named after him.

The game has five reels and 25 paylines. It comes with a decent Return to Player of 95.5% and a jackpot worth 5000 coins. For you to win rewards in this game, you need to help Andre find his stuff—hotdogs, championship belts, tickets, and wrestling gear.

If you can trigger hotdog or ticket symbols, you can win up to 100x your stake. It is not a lot. But if you wager maximum amounts, you could win enough money to sponsor you to a real WWE event.

If you want more rewards, trigger sponge fingers, Andre’s boots, or a mask. You can win up to 300x your stake. The best-paying symbols are Andre’s five rings, five chairs, or Championship belts. They award you 500x your stake. To win the game’s jackpot, you need to find five Andre characters.

Keep in mind the game also features a bonus round with 10 free spins. It has a wild symbol—Andre—which can substitute all other symbols to increase your chances of winning.

2. Hulkamania

Ask any WWE fan to mention five of the best WWE superstars of all time and Hulk Hogan always makes it in the list. Hogan is considered one of the superstars that helped elevate the WWE brand in its early days. As a result, Hulk Hogan will always be one of the athletes companies look for when they need to create something targeting the WWE Universe. Hulkamania comes from Endemol, a small but active casino studio known for games like Big Brother and Deal or No Deal.

Hulkamania features 20 paylines on a slot with five reels. You can bet as little as 10 cents in this high-payout game. But you need to trigger the right symbols to win great money.

3. UFC Slot

The UFC recently merged with the WWE to form one big company. Considering both brands promote fighting and wrestling, it makes sense to include the UFC slot on our list.

Similar to Hulkamania, the UFC slot is a product of Endemol Games. The software company acquired all the rights required before creating this game. It has the UFC official logo on it.

While the game looks like an action game, the UFC slot is designed like most other slots. You bet money on lines. You need to trigger specific symbols to win. In the UFC game, the UFC logo pays you 300x your stake for five coins.

The best-paying symbol is a fighter icon. The game lets you select one of several athletes before you start to play. If this character appears on five reels, you can win 1000x your stake.

4. WWE Legends: Link and Win

Microgaming is known for creating amazing slot games. Link and Win is an excellent example. Microgaming worked with All41Studios to make this dream come to a reality. And it’s worth every penny.

The game features Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Randy “Macho Man”, and Eddie Guerrero. The slot is a bit old for people who might be wondering how Eddie made it to the list.

When it comes to gameplay, Links, and Win has an incredible 96% RTP, five reels, and 25 fixed paylines. You can wager as little as 10 cents per line. But consider increasing your limits to maximize your profits.

Expectedly, the five superstars in this game all qualify you for a win. Booker T pays you 7.5x on five reels, Macho Man 12x, and Eddie 15x. Stone Cold is the man to watch out for as his character will award you 20x your stake.

Link and Win is full of features. So, play long enough to trigger as many rewards as possible. For example, activate the scatter symbol to win free spins. The game also features four jackpots, the highest of which can award you 5000x your stake.

5. Heavyweight Champion

Who’s your favorite WWE heavyweight fighter of all time? If you’re like many people, you’ll probably mention the Big Show, Mark Henry, or Andre the Giant. While these athletes are great, they would probably not last in a heavyweight boxing game.

Heavyweight Champion slot is about boxing heavyweights. Your goal is to find boxing gear and athletes to stand a chance at winning money in the game. If you can land the red-haired athlete on your reels, you could win up to 5,000 times your stake.

Trigger the multiplier and you could land a multiplier on your winnings. The multiplier magnifies your profits by up to 25 times. If two showgirls also appear on the reels, you can add a money boost worth 4x your bet.

Overall, Heavyweight Champion isn’t a high-paying game. Most symbols trigger small winnings. On the bright side, you can adjust the game’s paylines to suit your budget. That way, you could spend less or more depending on your budget.

