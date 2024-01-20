Jackie Redmond
Real Name: Jackie Redmond
Date of Birth: April 12, 1986
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Biography
– Redmond’s father Steve has been heavily involved in Canada’s Special Olympics program and was inducted into his local sports Hall of Fame in 2013
– Redmond graduated from the University of Guelph-Humber in 2010, securing a Bachelor’s in Media Studies and Journalism
– Redmond won the ‘Search For Canada’s Next Sportscaster’ contest in 2011, leading to her securing roles at The Score and Sportsnet
– Redmond joined The NHL Network in September 2017, becoming a host of NHL Now
– In July 2023, Redmond joined WWE as a host and interviewer for the Raw brand