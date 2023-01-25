How to Watch WWE Internationally in 2023

World Wrestling Entertainment has entertained fans for nearly seven decades. It is one of the most popular sports, making WWE Network a famous streaming service. The service provides access to WCW, RAW, ECW, and Smackdown.

Unfortunately, geo-restrictions deny fans from several locations access to these popular sports. This is despite WWE having fans in over one billion homes worldwide and being available in more than 25 languages. As a result, fans have been forced to seek alternative streaming platforms where they can watch WWE for free.

Luckily, WWE fanatics worldwide can access WWE via platforms that bypass geo-restrictions. This article will discuss where to watch WWE content and events internationally.

Using Kodi

Kodi is a popular media player for streaming content and works with numerous operating systems and platforms. This software has a 10-foot user interface that offers distant controls. Moreover, it helps unblock content such as videos, podcasts, music, movies, and TV shows.

WWE fans worldwide can use Kodi as a TV, an app on their smart device, or an extension. The best thing is that Kodi has no restrictions and is compatible with numerous devices. It converts your Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick, smartphone, PC, or tablet into a streamer, allowing you access to geo-restricted content.

You can use Kodi software to download channels like We Watch Wrestling, WWE on demand, or TAP TV. These channels will give you access to numerous WWE events and shows.

Using Amazon Fire TV Stick

A VPN enables you to access WWE content from anywhere in the world, it establishes a secure Internet connection, thus protecting your personal data and ensuring online privacy. It does so by masking your IP address and encrypting your online traffic. Therefore, Internet service providers (ISPs) can’t track your online activity and location.

There are numerous VPN service providers, and you will have to evaluate thoroughly to find the best VPN for Fire TV. One of the best ways to learn more about a VPN is to check its source link, which provides its features and benefits. VeePN VPN for Fire TV offers safe streaming without interruptions.

Setting Up a VPN on Fire TV and Fire Stick

1. Choose your VeePN client: This involves selecting your subscription plan and opening an account. But, if you already have an account, simply log in.

2. Sign up on your Smart TV: Type “VeePN” in the search bar, then select the app and download VeePN for Fire TV Stick.

3. Connect to the VPN app: Select a VeePN server from the over 2,500 scattered across 60 countries and 89 locations.

Why Choose VeePN

● Compatibility: VeePN works with all Smart TVs, including Apple TV, Android TV, Smart TV, and Amazon TV.

● Seamless Integration: It offers smooth streaming via an app and allows you to connect a maximum of 10 devices per single subscription.

● Unlimited streaming: The over 2,500 servers provide unlimited bandwidth caps.

● Online privacy: This VPN masks your IP address, allowing you to stream privately. No ISP can collect your data or track your location.

● Ultra-lightening speed: The VPN’s server network ensures ultra-fast speeds.

Using Peacock

The US is where that streaming service is largely offered. If you have an SKY or NOW subscription, you may also view it in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Italy. However, everything is OK since all you need to get over geo-restrictions and watch WWE live on Peacock outside of the USA is a VeePN VPN.

All of the WWE’s exciting events, including the forthcoming “WrestleMania” and “SummerSlam” contests, are accessible to Peacock Premium subscribers. In addition, Peacock customers get access to previous matches from “World Championship Wrestling” and original shows.

WWE events and programs are available on Peacock Premium through Apple TV, Roku and other similar streaming devices.

Conclusion

If you’re a wrestling fanatic and like to follow WWE content, you should look for a way to bypass geo-restrictions, especially if you live outside the U.S. Getting a VPN is definitely worth it.