Paul Wight to Wrestle on AEW Dark Elevation
AEW has confirmed three matchups for this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Paul Wight being set for action in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match. Wight will face RSP, CPA, and VSK on Elevation.
The show airs tomorrow on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Here’s the current lineup:
* Paul Wight vs. RSP, CPA, & VSK
* Thunder Rosa vs. Kayla Sparks
* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, & 10) vs. TJ Crawford, Eric James, Kevin Tibbs, & Dean Alexander
