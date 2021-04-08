NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 preview for tonight
Night Two of WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand And Deliver” will air tonight on Peacock and the WWE Network, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Tonight’s show will be headlined by Karrion Kross vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor, the Unsanctioned Match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, and more.
Be sure to join us for live Takeover coverage beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current line-up for tonight:
NXT Title Match
Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)
Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification
NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar
NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)
NXT North American Title Match
Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano (c)
Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.