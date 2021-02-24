2/24/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth

Moxley shoves Nemeth off the ropes and then slaps him across the face. Moxley delivers a series of cross-face shots, but Nemeth comes back with a few throat punches and knees. Nemeth comes off the ropes, but Moxley drops him with a back suplex. Nemeth comes back with a knee strike and spears Moxley in the corner. Moxley comes back with a corner clothesline, but Nemeth delivers a dropkick. Moxley comes back with a front choke and drops Nemeth with the Paradigm Shift for the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, MOxley gets a chair and sits in the ring. He says from the moment he woke up after the AEW World Championship, he would do whatever it takes to get it back. He says it turns out, that is exactly what he is going to have to do in the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. He asks how the images from those matches make you feel, but he says he is an addict who is addicted to being in the ring and leaving his body and soul in the ring every night. He says the idea of the Deathmatch is too attractive and it pulls him in, even if it is a trap laid by Kenny Omega and his boys. Moxley says win, lose, or draw, everyone in the building and watching at home, and everyone who has stuck with him will know that he gave everything he had, and if it comes to an end it seems like a hell of a way to go out. A video package airing the highlights of the feud between Moxley and Omega then airs.

—

Lance Archer and Rey Fenix talk about their match against each other tonight. The winner advances to the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution. Archer says the reason they were a great tag team is because of him and he is going to kick Fenix’s ass. Fenix cuts a promo in Spanish, and Archer is told that Fenix called him the worst partner he’s ever had. They start brawling backstage as the segment ends.

—