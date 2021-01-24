Jinder Mahal returns to the ring after seven months

Jinder Mahal, who has been out of action since late April 2020, returned to the ring on Friday afternoon to participate in the main event of the Superstar Spectacle, a two-hour broadcast which will be airing in India on Tuesday.

The former WWE champion had just returned from 10 months on the sidelines due to a knee injury when he got injured again after just one match on Raw against Akira Tozawa. Mahal had to go surgery again on the same knee to fix the issue hopefully once and for all.

Mahal, although Canadian, is of Indian descent and was used in the main event of the show teaming up with The Bollywood Boyz to take on Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher. This was also McIntyre’s first match since being diagnosed with the coronavirus three weeks ago.

The show will air on the WWE Network at 9:30AM ET for those who do not live in India.