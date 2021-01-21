Main event announced for Beach Break themed episode of Dynamite

AEW announced a mega main event for the upcoming Beach Break themed episode of Dynamite which will take place on February 3 live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

The six-man tag team match will feature AEW World champion Kenny Omega teaming up with Impact Wrestling Tag Team champions The Good Brothers to take on Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and PAC.

There will also be a tag team battle royal where the winners will be facing the AEW Tag Team champions The Young Bucks at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on February 27.

Beach Break replaces last year’s Bash At The Beach themed episode after WWE regained the trademark to the name.

Tickets for this particular Dynamite will go on sale this coming Monday at AEWTix.com.