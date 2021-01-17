Louie Spicolli



Real Name: Louis Mucciolo Jr.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 258 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 10, 1971

Date of Death: February 15, 1998

Hometown: San Pedro, California

Pro Debut: 1988

Trained By: Bill Anderson & Jesse Hernandez

Finishing Move: Spicolli Driver

Biography

– Other ring names Spicolli used were Rad Radford (WWF), Madonna’s Boyfriend (AAA), The Zodiac, Mercenario III, Cutie Pie (UWF) & Killer Blond.

– Titles & accolades held by Spicolli were the AWF Heavyweight Championship

– IWF Heavyweight Championship

– Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame (2001)

– WWA World Trios Championship (2x)

– February 15, 1998, Spicolli passed away from asphyxia did to pulmonary aspiration.