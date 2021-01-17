Louie Spicolli
Real Name: Louis Mucciolo Jr.
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 258 lbs.
Date of Birth: February 10, 1971
Date of Death: February 15, 1998
Hometown: San Pedro, California
Pro Debut: 1988
Trained By: Bill Anderson & Jesse Hernandez
Finishing Move: Spicolli Driver
Biography
– Other ring names Spicolli used were Rad Radford (WWF), Madonna’s Boyfriend (AAA), The Zodiac, Mercenario III, Cutie Pie (UWF) & Killer Blond.
– Titles & accolades held by Spicolli were the AWF Heavyweight Championship
– IWF Heavyweight Championship
– Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame (2001)
– WWA World Trios Championship (2x)
– February 15, 1998, Spicolli passed away from asphyxia did to pulmonary aspiration.