Joey “Wrestling” Mercury Legal Update

Following an arraignment hearing this morning in Orange County, Florida, a trial date of January 14th was set for Adam Birch (Joey Mercury) in one of the two current criminal cases against him in Florida. He has been accused of allegedly using a credit card belonging to the victim to acquire $300 around April 28th. There were two incidents where Mercury was allegedly involved in, both on April 8th. The first incident took place in the Area of 1201 N. Lakemont Ave in Winter Park, FL between 9 AM to 1 PM and the second in the area 430 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL, between 1PM to 3 PM. A document was filed informing Birch’s attorney that they have until ten days before the trial to inform the court of any specific alibi Birch has for the alleged crimes. He was also charged in a similar case regarding alleged crimes that took place this past May, but in that case, submitted proof he was not actually in the United States at the time and was touring Germany and Great Britain, wrestling and taking part in training seminars. He plead not guilty in both cases and has demanded a jury trial.

