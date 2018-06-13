Number of PPV buys for UFC 225

UFC 225 bombs with less than 150,000 PPV buys

According to a report from the L.A. Times, UFC 225 drew less than 150,000 PPV buys, which puts the Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero led fight card and Had the Hype of CM Punk 2nd fight behind it failed to gain PPVs buys.

Overeem, meanwhile, had the highest-rated fight on the UFC Prelims on FOX Sports 1.

Just to refresh your memory Dana White said the following.

“Listen, when Alistair Overeem sells as many pay-per-views as CM Punk does, we can argue,” White told reporters at last week’s UFC 225 media day about Overeem not being a draw for the card.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

