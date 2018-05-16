Don Callis asked about bringing in Enzo Amore

During the Impact Teleconference earlier today, Don Callis had the following to say about the possibility of hiring Enzo Amore following the dismissal of his legal troubles

“Never say never,” Don replied. “You evaluate talent based on need and what you’re looking to do. We have a long term plan for how we engage with talent in terms of who’s gonna be on the roster, what roster spots we need filled, etcetera. It’s not as much of a random thing. So, um, ya know … as with any other talent, I think time will tell.”

