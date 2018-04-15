Terri Runnels says Chyna should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Apr 15, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Without a doubt. Absolutely. Why wouldn’t she be? I can’t really give you that answer. I’m not in the office and I can’t give you that answer, but I know that there is a lot of emotions that are tied in with her, and we know the story of the different relationships and how they ended up happening, but you know, I think Joanie is one of those people, no matter where you live in the world, she is one of the women in the world you have heard of. I know that Dustin Rhodes was very good with working with her. In the beginning, I know some of the guys didn’t want to work with her because they thought it would look bad if they worked with a female, but I’m proud of Dustin for being front and center and was willing to work with her immediately.”

source: Cigars, Scars and Superstars podcast

