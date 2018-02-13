Rusev says he became great friends with Goldberg

Rusev says he became great friends with Bill Goldberg during the latter’s WWE run — after a rough start at the beginning that is:

“Oh, it was great. So, the first day he met me, I went to shake hands and he looked the other way. I was like, okay! You don’t care about me. That’s up to you. And then, we had to work together and then he came and gave me a big hug, and said ‘thank you’ and all that. But he looked good. He went out there. He was trying to do a couple of things. Unfortunately, he slipped. He had to hold my hand so that he could get up. Things happened. We went through it and now, he’s my best friend.”

source: sportskeeda.com





(Visited 1 times, 55 visits today)