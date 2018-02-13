2/13/18 WWE Mixed Match Challenge Coverage: Elias and Bayley vs. Rusev and Lana

Mixed Match Challenge Tournament First Round Match: Elias and Bayley vs. Rusev and Lana

Elias and Bayley hit the ring and play guitar together, but are interrupted by Rusev and Lana.

Lana and Bayley start the match. They tie up and Bayley applies a headlock and takes Lana down to the mat. Bayley delivers an elbow to Lana’s neck and goes for the cover, but Lana kicks out at two. Lana comes out of the corner and takes Bayley down and delivers rights and lefts. Lana kicks Bayley in the midsection, but Bayley comes back with a scoop slam. Lana rolls to the floor and grabs Elias’ guitar. Rusev stops her and drops the guitar, and Elias goes after him. Elias and Rusev tag into the match.

They tie up and Rusev backs Elias into the corner. Elias turns it around and the referee separates them. They lock up again and neither man can get an advantage. Rusev goes for a test of strength, but Elias takes him down. Elias goes for a cover, but Rusev kicks out quickly. Elias keeps control and drops a knee to Rusev and goes for another cover, but Rusev kicks out at two. Elias backs Rusev into the corner, but Rusev comes back and slams Elias into the corner and delivers a few right hands. Rusev drops Elias with a few kicks and then smashes him in the corner. Rusev beats Elias down in the corner and then delivers another kick to the face.

Rusev goes for the Accolade, but Elias gets free. Rusev comes right back with a snap suplex, but Elias gets to the corner and Bayley tags in. Lana comes in and takes Bayley down with the sit-out face-buster. Lana goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out at two. Lana chokes Bayley over the middle rope and then kicks her in the face. Lana delivers a knee to Bayley’s neck and goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out at two. Lana applies an arm-bar/rear naked choke combo submission, but Bayley fights to her feet. Bayley backs Lana into the corner and takes her down with a few forearm shots. Bayley pounds away on Lana and then drapes her over the rope.

Bayley spears Lana in the corner and delivers a suplex. Bayley goes for the cover, but Lana kicks out at two. Bayley delivers right hands in the corner and goes for Bayley-to-Belly from the ropes, but Rusev and Elias get involved and Bayley hits the turnbuckle. Lana quickly covers her and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Lana and Rusev.

We see the preview for next week’s episode: The Robe Warriors (Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair) will take on Nia Worldwide (Nia Jax and Apollo Crews).

