WrestleMania Weekend Arena Events in Las Vegas announced

WWE today announced its initial schedule of major events planned for WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas, including three events at T-Mobile Arena:

Fri‍day, April 18: Fri‍day Night SmackDown

Satu‍rday, April 19: NXT Stand & Deliver

Mo‍nday, April 21: Mo‍nday Night Raw

An exclusive presale opportunity for special three-day event combo tickets will take place W‍ednesday, Febr‍uary 12 at 1p‍m ET/10‍am PT.

General public on-sale for combo tickets will be available Frid‍ay, Febr‍uary 14 at 1‍pm ET/10‍am PT via AXS

Additional details on individual tickets being released for each event will follow.

WWE today announced its initial schedule of major events planned for #WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas, including three events at @TMobileArena! MORE INFO: https://t.co/uqwZvzaBYJ pic.twitter.com/mqsnReRXpD — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

