WrestleMania Weekend Arena Events in Las Vegas announced
WWE today announced its initial schedule of major events planned for WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas, including three events at T-Mobile Arena:
Friday, April 18: Friday Night SmackDown
Saturday, April 19: NXT Stand & Deliver
Monday, April 21: Monday Night Raw
An exclusive presale opportunity for special three-day event combo tickets will take place Wednesday, February 12 at 1pm ET/10am PT.
General public on-sale for combo tickets will be available Friday, February 14 at 1pm ET/10am PT via AXS
Additional details on individual tickets being released for each event will follow.
