Combo tickets for WrestleMania 40 week live events on sale next week

Tickets for Friday Night Smackdown, 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Stand & Deliver, and Raw after Mania will go on sale next week.

In a press release, WWE announced that the pre-sale for combo tickets for all these events will start on Wednesday, November 15 at 10AM ET and the general on-sale will commence on Friday, November 17 at 10AM ET.

Additional details on individual tickets being released for each event will follow.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will air immediately following the conclusion of Smackdown while NXT’s premium live event will take place Saturday early afternoon prior to night one of WrestleMania.

Fans wishing to register for the pre-sale can go to https://www.wwe.com/wrestlemania-weekend-presale.

All these events will take place at the Wells Fargo Center.

In addition, WWE in partnership with Fanatics Events will also stage a first-of-its-kind, multi-day WWE fan and collector event in the heart of Philadelphia. No more details have been announced about this event so far.

