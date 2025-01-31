Velveteen Dream’s interesting new t-shirt (photo), Booker T’s issues with Corey Graves

– Former WWE wrestler Velveteen Dream wore this shirt during his appearance at MCW Pro Wrestling.

Booker T via HOF Podcast says he and Corey Graves have a serious problem after his recent outbursts on social media.

“Certain things, I don’t know, shouldn’t be in the Twittersphere, just because I don’t think it’s their business, especially when it comes to your jobs. Everybody wants to put their lives on Twitter with their followers and everybody to be a part of their lives. I don’t know, I don’t get that part right there.

We’re not cool, not cool at all…I didn’t like the tweets. I didn’t tell him I didn’t like it, but I’m sure there perhaps will come a time when I might say it.”

  1. Luke says:
    January 31, 2025 at 12:27 pm

    “I didn’t tell him I didn’t like it”
    So podcast good, Twitter bad? Booker’s being mighty stupid here.

