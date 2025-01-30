Video: Stephanie on Triple H, Hulk Hogan, her new show, Vince, stepping away from WWE, more

– Stephanie McMahon (Pat McAfee Show) on Triple H’s reaction when she tells him she’s proud of him and WWE:

“When I talk to him and say how proud I am of him, he always talks about everybody else. Because it’s about the team, it’s about everybody who brings it together.”

– On Hunter’s hall of fame announcement:

– Stephanie says she realized when she stepped away that she’ll never get away from WWE

“It’s a part of who I am. It is what I love.”

– McMahon says she loves being a heel and hates being a babyface

“I always loved the heels. I didn’t like cheering for Hulk Hogan. I wasn’t on the bandwagon.”

– Stephanie on the current state of WWE

– On negative comments said about Vince:

– On launching her own show “Stephanie’s Place” on ESPN:

