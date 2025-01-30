Video: Stephanie on Triple H, Hulk Hogan, her new show, Vince, stepping away from WWE, more
– Stephanie McMahon (Pat McAfee Show) on Triple H’s reaction when she tells him she’s proud of him and WWE:
“When I talk to him and say how proud I am of him, he always talks about everybody else. Because it’s about the team, it’s about everybody who brings it together.”
– On Hunter’s hall of fame announcement:
– Stephanie says she realized when she stepped away that she’ll never get away from WWE
“It’s a part of who I am. It is what I love.”
– McMahon says she loves being a heel and hates being a babyface
“I always loved the heels. I didn’t like cheering for Hulk Hogan. I wasn’t on the bandwagon.”
STEPHANIE MCMAHON SAYS SHE PREFERS BEING A HEEL THAN A FACE
SHE COOKED HULK HOGAN AT THE END
LMFAOOOOOOOOOO #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PzngxEc72Q
– Stephanie on the current state of WWE
STEPHANIE MCMAHON SPEAKS ON THE CURRENT STATE OF WWE #PMSLIVE pic.twitter.com/HFq1G82NUv
– On negative comments said about Vince:
STEPHANIE MCMAHON ANSWERS HOW SHE DEALS WITH PEOPLE SAYING NEGATIVE THINGS ABOUT HER FATHER AND FAMILY: #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OOjQZXuGQD
– On launching her own show “Stephanie’s Place” on ESPN:
STEPHANIE MCMAHON IS LAUNCHING A NEW SHOW CALLED
“STEPHANIE’S PLACES”
LAUNCHING ON ESPN IN MARCH
#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/c6Ifwg7NDL
