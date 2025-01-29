Stephanie McMahon and HBK comment on Triple H’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Stephanie McMahon comments on her husband Triple H being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame…

You got me too @ShawnMichaels and @undertaker! It is my honor to witness your brotherhood. Thank you for making the Executive Decision because you know Paul never would! Congratulations to my King, @TripleH! You have more than earned your place in Immortality #WWEHOF class of… https://t.co/yifO2OnBCp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 30, 2025

.@undertaker & I got him good on his home turf! It is an honor of a lifetime to announce that the first member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2025 is none other than my friend @TripleH. pic.twitter.com/ALmHzuBx48 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 30, 2025

