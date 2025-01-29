Possible spoiler for the women’s Royal Rumble match

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE takes place on February 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. With the event drawing near, there have been rumors about surprise entrants in the Rumble matches.

During Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes stated the following about WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus potentially making an appearance at the event…

“I know it’s been discussed. I know she will be in Indianapolis. I know WWE is bringing her in. I don’t know specifically if it is for a Rumble appearance, but I know it’s been discussed. There’s only so many women’s legends they can call on, especially those that can still do it, and she’s one of them. So if she’s willing and they’re willing, I’d say better than a good shot she’s there.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

